‘Look Us In The Eye!’: 30,000 Join Gaza Hostages’ Families On Final March Into Jerusalem

Rally held outside PM’s office; Gantz and Eisenkot meet with relatives, with latter reportedly assuring them that deal for return of hostages is being deliberated ‘day and night’

Family members of those missing and held hostage in Gaza were accompanied by thousands of Israelis on the fifth day of their march from Tel Aviv to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, which they were set to reach on Saturday afternoon.

There was no immediate comment from police on how many people were marching toward Jerusalem, however protest organizers said there were tens of thousands walking to the capital.

Channel 12 news said there were some 30,000 marchers.

Kobi Ben Ami, who has two family members held in Gaza, told the outlet that the families were “begging” ministers to meet with them and tell them what they planned to do to return the hostages. Many of the relatives of those held in Gaza have said they feel abandoned by the government.

Ben Ami said the families were enormously grateful for all the members of the public who had supported the families on their march.

“Well done to all the people who came to help, the thousands who came every day to bring food and drink and help with shelter and just to give support. I am simply so proud of you all,” he said.

As the group began the final climb toward Jerusalem, the marchers were joined by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

The march entered the capital at around 3 p.m. ahead of a protest at the Prime Minister’s Office at approximately 4 p.m.

As the marchers entered the capital, they were greeted by residents of the city holding yellow balloons printed with the words “Bring them home.”

At the conclusion of the protest, many of the families returned to Tel Aviv and met with war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and cabinet observer Minister Gadi Eisenkot. They are scheduled to meet on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Times of Israel