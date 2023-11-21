On World Children’s Day, Israeli Group Urges Global Action To Free Kids Held In Gaza

On World Children’s Day, Israeli group urges global action to free kids held in Gaza

Nov. 21, 2023, 8:10 a.m.

Israeli Association for Early Childhood says lack of action by UN members to secure the release of some 40 children and babies held by terror groups adds to their suffering

The Israeli Association for Early Childhood launched a video campaign to spread awareness of the some 40 children and babies held hostage by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, as the global community marked World Children’s Day on Monday.

The association posted a clip of superhero toys, each draped in a flag of the United States, Germany, Argentina, and Japan, calling those nations to “wake up” and help “bring my hero home.”

Below them is a child draped in an Israeli flag, representing a young captive held inside one of the terrorists’ tunnels, with the caption “Bring our children home.”

“Wake up world! When your children dream of superheroes, our children were kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas-ISIS and dream of freedom and their basic rights!” a text on the video reads, likening the Palestinian terror group’s atrocities to those committed by Islamic State during its rampage across the Middle East almost a decade ago.

In a statement, the association said that Monday was a “day (of no) rights (and no) children” as the hostages were held in the enclave.

The organization noted Article 19 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, signed in 1989, which read that children must be protected by states “from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury or abuse, neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, including sexual abuse, while in the care of parent(s), legal guardian(s) or any other person who has the care of the child.”

The association called out what it alleged is the “silence” of United Nations members, charging that it constitutes “additional abuse” that “encourages future harm to children around the world, also to yours!”

The group urged the global community to act on its commitments to the convention, and “to demand the return of all the children home immediately!”

President Isaac Herzog on Monday met with families of the children abducted by Hamas at an event at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem

“Today is the UN’s International Children’s Day. A day designed to protect our children. Kidnapping children from their beds, kidnapping children in general [is] a barbaric act, a terrible act that violates all international codes. The enemy who kidnapped these children is trying to use them and the other abductees as a psychological tool, as a tool for extortion,” said Herzog in a statement.

Agencies

Government Distributed First Tranche Of Quake Relief Amount Of Rs. 1.41 Billion In Five Districts
Nov 21, 2023
North Korea To Launch 'Satellite'
Nov 21, 2023
Australia Lefts Its 6th ICC Cricket World Cup, Defeated India By Six Wickets
Nov 20, 2023
Israel Defense Forces Evacuated 30 Premature Babies From Shifa Hospital
Nov 20, 2023
‘Look Us In The Eye!’: 30,000 Join Gaza Hostages’ Families On Final March Into Jerusalem
Nov 19, 2023

More on International

North Korea To Launch 'Satellite' By Agencies 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
Israel Defense Forces Evacuated 30 Premature Babies From Shifa Hospital By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
APEC Leaders Recommit To Free, Open, Fair Trade And Investment Environment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
‘Look Us In The Eye!’: 30,000 Join Gaza Hostages’ Families On Final March Into Jerusalem By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
PM Modi Condemns Civilian Deaths In Israeli-Hamas Conflict By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Japan PM Kishida, China President Xi Begin Summit Talks By Agencies 4 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Himalayan Glaciers In Nepal Show Rapid Melting: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2023
Government Distributed First Tranche Of Quake Relief Amount Of Rs. 1.41 Billion In Five Districts By Agencies Nov 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2023
Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Tae-Young Handed Over Automated Biochemistry Analyzer To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2023
Australia Lefts Its 6th ICC Cricket World Cup, Defeated India By Six Wickets By Agencies Nov 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Koshi,Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75