India Provides Fourth Tranche Of Relief Materials To Nepal

India Provides Fourth Tranche Of Relief Materials To Nepal

Nov. 22, 2023, 9:05 a.m.

India handed over the relief materials to Nepal to supply in earthquake affected districts of Rukum and Jajarkot.

This is the fourth tranche of relief support comprising vital medicines & equipment for the earthquake affected families reaches Nepal.

“India's humanitarian efforts continue to support people in Nepal,” tweets External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UNICEF Calls For Urgent Action And Recommitment To Child Rights In Nepal
Nov 22, 2023
Federalism Conference Begins In Kathmandu
Nov 22, 2023
Twenty-five Canadian University And College Representatives To Visit Kathmandu
Nov 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Hills Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Nov 22, 2023
Himalayan Glaciers In Nepal Show Rapid Melting: PM Prachanda
Nov 21, 2023

More on National

Federalism Conference Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 3 minutes ago
Himalayan Glaciers In Nepal Show Rapid Melting: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Tae-Young Handed Over Automated Biochemistry Analyzer To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal To Internationalizing Adverse Impact Of Climate Change In Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Australia To Provide AUD 600,000 For Earthquake Emergency Needs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
IBA Annual Conference Concluded In Paris Seeking Solution to Global Challenges On Rule Of Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

A Glimpse Of Nepal's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Process And Outcomes By Dr. Gyanendra Karki Nov 22, 2023
Glaciers Are Melting At Record Levels By Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Nov 22, 2023
UNICEF Calls For Urgent Action And Recommitment To Child Rights In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2023
Twenty-five Canadian University And College Representatives To Visit Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2023
Judicial Council Picked Six For Supreme Court Justice By Agencies Nov 22, 2023
BRICS Leaders Call For Ceasefire Between Israel And Hamas By Agencies Nov 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75