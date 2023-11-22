India Provides Fourth Tranche Of Relief Materials To Nepal

India handed over the relief materials to Nepal to supply in earthquake affected districts of Rukum and Jajarkot.
This is the fourth tranche of relief support comprising vital medicines & equipment for the earthquake affected families reaches Nepal.
“India's humanitarian efforts continue to support people in Nepal,” tweets External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar.
