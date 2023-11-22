UNICEF Calls For Urgent Action And Recommitment To Child Rights In Nepal

On World Children’s Day, UNICEF calls for urgent action and recommitment to child rights in Nepal

Nov. 22, 2023, 11:33 a.m.

On World Children’s Day, UNICEF calls on everyone – government, development partners, civil society, media, private sector and many more – for urgent action to protect children and their rights in Nepal.

Celebrated every year on 20 November, World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s Global Day of Action for children and marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“34 years ago, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This was a promise to ensure that children are safe, have access to clean water and critical health services as well as an opportunity to thrive,” said Ms Alice Akunga, UNICEF Representative to Nepal.

Since then, Nepal has made immense progress to improve the lives of children - from decreasing neonatal, infant and under-five mortality rates to raising school enrolment rates and significantly improving access to basic drinking water services.

However, there are still pockets of children who are left behind, based on their caste, ethnicity, disability, family income, gender and geography.

The progress for children is also threatened by climate change and its associated risks, such as more frequent and severe disasters, increased air pollution, growing environmental health threats, the potential for future pandemics, and large-scale earthquakes, conflicts, economic crises, all of which disproportionately affect children. Disasters disrupt family routines and social cohesion, robbing children of their right to safety, education and stability.

“This World Children’s Day, we thank every person doing everything in their power to protect children and their rights, even in the most challenging situations,” said Ms Akunga. “We also call on everyone to act now, especially for children who are vulnerable and negatively impacted putting their rights to health, nutrition, protection, education and safe water at increasing risk. Together, we can build a brighter future for every child in Nepal.”

