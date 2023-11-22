Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Hills Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Nov. 22, 2023, 8:15 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

