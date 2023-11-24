Himalayan Airlines Direct Flight From China To Pokhara Landed

Himalayan Airlines Direct Flight From China To Pokhara Landed

Nov. 24, 2023, 9:09 a.m.

Himalayan Airline's direct flight from Kunming, China touched down on Pokhara International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The plane carry 100 plus athletes to participate in the International direct flight from Kunming, China touched down on Pokhara International Airport this afternoon.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal in Pokhara.jpg

The plane carried 100 plus athletes to participate in Pokhara International Mountain Cross Country Competition. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song welcomed the athletes and delegation at Pokhara International Airport.

Photo courtesy: Chinese Ambassador's posting from X

