Himalayan Airlines Direct Flight From China To Pokhara Landed

The plane carried 100 plus athletes to participate in Pokhara International Mountain Cross Country Competition. Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song welcomed the athletes and delegation at Pokhara International Airport.

Photo courtesy: Chinese Ambassador's posting from X