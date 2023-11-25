13 Israelis, Including 4 Kids, Back In Israel After Held Hostage In Gaza For 49 Days

Thirteen Israelis — including four children — as well as 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino were safely back in Israel on Friday night following their release from 49 days held hostage in the Gaza Strip after they were abducted during the horrific Hamas onslaught on October 7.

The released Israelis included three mothers and their young children.

The hostages were first seen through the windows of ambulances as they crossed over from Gaza into Egypt, some of them waving.

Munder and her son Ohad, Ruti Munder, Yaffa Adar and Channah Peri. (Courtesy)

A number of them were then seen walking across the border to waiting ambulances in Egypt, in footage broadcast by Israeli outlets.

An Egyptian news site published pictures of one of the hostages being embraced by an officer from the Israel Defense Forces.

The International Red Cross told the Magen David Adom emergency service that none of the released Israeli hostages were in serious condition. The IDF spokesman later confirmed that all had undergone initial medical tests and were in good condition.

The hostages were met by members of the Shin Bet security service and then ferried by the Israel Defense Forces in an operation dubbed “Heaven’s Door” via the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel, where they were taken to the Hatzerim Airbase near Beersheba for an initial reception, and to undergo a short physical and mental checkup. They were then taken to Schneider’s Children’s Medical Center and the Wolfson Medical Center in central Israel, and other medical centers, by helicopter and ambulance, to be reunited with their relatives.

Most of the Israeli hostages appeared to be in good physical health upon return to Israel, the hospital receiving them said.