The 4 Thai Nationals Released Tonight From Gaza

Nov. 26, 2023, 10:23 a.m.

The four Thai hostages released on Saturday from captivity in Gaza alongside 13 Israelis are named by media as Natthaphon Onkaew, Khomkrit Chombua, Anucha Angkaew and Manee Jirachat.

The Health Ministry says they have been taken to Shamir Medical Center to receive medical and psychological care as needed.

The Foreign Ministry says it is in continued contact with the Thai and Philippines embassies regarding their citizens’ release, and that the families of those released have been notified.

Israel Gets List Of Third Group Of Hostages To Be Released

Israel has received the list of hostages who are slated to be released Sunday, an official familiar with the matter tells The Times of Israel.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Israel has notifyied the families whose loved ones are on the list handed over by Qatar, which has been mediating between Israel and Hamas.

It will be the third day of a four-day truce, which Qatar said earlier today it hopes will be extended further with the release of more abductees.

13 Israeli, 4 Thai abductees released Saturday are treated in Israeli hospitals * Hamas delayed their release for hours * Palestinian crowds cheer release of 39 security prisoners

The Israel Defense Forces publishes photos and videos from today’s release of 13 Israeli hostages from Gaza, including a clip showing girl Emily Hand, 9, meeting her father Tom for the first time in 50 days and Hila Rotem, 13, being welcomed and embraced by her uncle.

Agencies

