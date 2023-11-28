Helvetas President Regula Rytz In Nepal Visited Various Projects

Regula Rytz, the President of Helvetas, Switzerland's development agency, visited Koshi Province to observe the ongoing projects recently. During the visit, she held a meeting with Kedar Karki, the Chief Minister of Koshi Province, to discuss current projects and possible cooperation.

Positive feedback was received for Helvetas' support in Nepal and especially in Koshi Province. The purpose of the visit was to obtain project background information and engage in discussions with local leadership to promote sustainable development.

On November 23, President Rytz visited Sunsari and Dhankuta districts. According to Helvetas representative, Om Khadka, there is a program for direct observation of the ongoing project during the visit.

Additionally, on Wednesday (November 22), President Rytz visited Premier Wire Industries based in Biratnagar. She collaborated effectively with project staff and trainers in the industry, emphasizing the importance of vocational training to enhance local skills and boost employment prospects.

As part of the visit, the delegation attended the life guidance program at Saraswati High School in Duhbi, Sunsari, where President Reitz also addressed the students. She also met with the mayor of Duhabi municipality to discuss how education can contribute to the area's overall development and secure a brighter future for the youth.

During her visit to Dhankuta, President Rytz observed a trail bridge constructed over the Leuti River. She gathered information about the bridge's utility in the local community by conversing with the local residents. President Reitz also engaged with participants in a professional cooking workshop that was held in Dhankuta.

During the workshop organized by the Dhankuta Municipality with the assistance of Swiss Project Insure, President Rytz committed that Helvetas will contribute to skill development and professional education, while utilizing technology.

President Rytz also visited Sunsari's Itahari and Inaruwa areas to inspect the Safe Migration, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TBET) project.

President Rytz also interacted with representatives from Barahakshetra and Itahari Municipality. The purpose of the visit was to support Helvetas' commitment to promoting the development of the Kosi Province.

President of Helvetas has extensive experience in human development in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, as well as the Regional Coordinator,

The Country Director of Helvetas Nepal Dr. Praveen Manandhar attended an exhibition of pictures related to the ongoing trial bridge project in the province. President Rytz, after surveying the exhibition, remarked that she had obtained information regarding the trail bridge's impact on the local community.

President Rytz met with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar. She also met with the leader of the main opposition party and former prime minister, KP Sharma Oli. The discussions during the meetings centered around cooperation and assistance to Nepal.

During her meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachana, Helvetas President Regula Rytz focused on strengthening the existing relationship between Helvetas and the Government of Nepal. Helvetas has been working in Nepal since 1956.

It is reported that Prime Minister acknowledged Helvetas program intervention and technical assistance contributing to Nepal development discourse. The discussion also involved areas of mutual interest and collaboration.