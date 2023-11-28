UN Delegates Debate North Korean Satellite

UN Delegates Debate North Korean Satellite

Nov. 28, 2023, 8:12 a.m.

Members of the United Nations Security Council have seen authorities in North Korea send up a spy satellite. They gathered on Monday to address the threats of such launches.

North Korean authorities are prohibited under Security Council resolutions from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology. Still, last week, they launched a reconnaissance satellite. They have said they still need to do some fine-tuning before the mission starts on Friday.

"This reckless, unlawful behavior threatens all of the DPRK's neighbors and all member states," said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Japanese Ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro called the launch "a serious threat to regional peace and security." He said it would "lead to nuclear missile development."

North Korean officials said they are exercising their right to self-defense. "The reconnaissance satellite is to get clear picture of the dire military moves of the United States and its followers so that we could be fully prepared for them," said Ambassador Kim Song.

Members of the Russian and Chinese delegations argue that the US and its allies are threatening the North.

