Former Secretary of State Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm says. He was 100.

With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes manipulation of power, Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past.

Kissinger served as top US diplomat under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

He played a key role in the establishment of diplomatic ties between the US and China.

Kissinger also visited Nepal and he mentioned in his book about Nepal’s strategy of maintaining balance of power as exemplary.