Eight Israeli Hostages Freed From Gaza At End Of Seventh Day Of Truce

Dec. 1, 2023, 8:17 a.m.

Two women returned in late afternoon, while six others released to Israel shortly before midnight; unclear whether ceasefire will be extended further.

Eight Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity Thursday, the seventh group freed by the terror group under a temporary truce agreement with Israel.

Two women, Mia Schem, 21, and Amit Soussana, 40, were freed in the late afternoon, while six others returned to Israel shortly before midnight.

The delay in releasing the six once again led to a nerve-wracking wait for their families.

Hamas had indicated earlier it could also free an additional two Russian-Israeli citizens, as it has done in previous days as a gesture to Moscow, but did not ultimately do so. Instead, it appeared to calculate, and Israel to accept, that two Russian-Israelis free on Wednesday would count toward the 10-hostage daily minimum agreed in the truce deal.

At the same time, it remained unclear whether the temporary truce with Hamas, coupled with the release of further hostages, would be extended to another day.

Agencies

