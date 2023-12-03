Melamchi To Resume Water Supply Soon: Minister Yadav

Melamchi To Resume Water Supply Soon: Minister Yadav

Dec. 3, 2023, 8:56 a.m.

Water supply minister Mahindra Rai Yadav has reached Melamchi to inspect the water supply project. He has reached there to monitor the Melamchi Project's estuary and other areas that have been damaged due to floods.

While crossing the river, Minister Yadav gave instructions to the people of Kathmandu that they should bring water as soon as possible. Despite Minister Yadav's instructions, it is not possible to say for sure when the water will come to Kathmandu as the flood has caused a lot of damage to the estuary and other areas.

Minister Yadav is also sitting there on Saturday to discuss the matter of sending water to Kathmandu. Tank Dhamala of his secretariat said that Minister Yadav has held discussions with people from various agencies and construction businessmen, saying that water should flow to Kathmandu no matter what the situation may be.

He said, 'The minister has decided to bring water from Melamchi to Kathmandu, discussions are being held with everyone, the water will reach Kathmandu soon after building the structures that were damaged due to flood.'

Minister Yadav said that there was some delay in sending the water to Kathmandu due to the delay of the construction businessmen and the flood damaged the project structure. "If the contractor does not work, even if it is through the consumer committee, we are working to send cold water to Kathmandu as soon as possible. Our goal is to deliver water to Kathmandu within a month," he said.

After on-site inspection of Melamchi drinking water spring site Helambu Ambathan and other areas, Minister Yadav said that despite the problems in the spring and other areas due to floods, work has started at a fast pace to send water to Kathmandu. He said, "Despite various problems including floods in the estuary, the work is being done satisfactorily now."

According to Melamchi Water Project Office, due to flood, gate number 7, gate number 9, gate number 19 and gate number 21 of Melamchi have been damaged. Padam Bahadur Kuwan, Senior Divisional Engineer of Melamchi Water Supply Project, said that there is a need to send water to Kathmandu after repairing the damaged structures.

According to Melamchi Water Project Office, due to flood, gate number 7, gate number 9, gate number 19 and gate number 21 of Melamchi have been damaged. Padam Bahadur Kuwan, Senior Divisional Engineer of Melamchi Water Supply Project, said that there is a need to send water to Kathmandu after repairing the damaged structures.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Highly Vulnerable To Disaster And Climate Change: PM Prachanda
Dec 03, 2023
U.S. Launches $24.5 Million Feed The Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs Activity
Dec 03, 2023
Road Department’s Obstruction Halted The Work Of Undergrounding Electrical Wires: MD Kulman Ghising
Dec 03, 2023
Prime Minister Prachanda Calls To Save The Mountain
Dec 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Mountains Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Dec 03, 2023

More on National

Nepal Is Highly Vulnerable To Disaster And Climate Change: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 46 minutes ago
Prime Minister Prachanda Calls To Save The Mountain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Prime Minister Prachanda Appealed World Leaders To Save The Himalayas From Climate Change By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
PM Prachanda’ Attended the Opening Ceremony Of COP 28 In Dubai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
WVI Nepal Provides Relief Materials To Jajarkot Earthquake Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal And World Bank Launched $ 103.84 Million Nepal Quality Health Systems Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

POLITICS: Emerging Crisis By A Correspondent Dec 03, 2023
U.S. Launches $24.5 Million Feed The Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2023
Road Department’s Obstruction Halted The Work Of Undergrounding Electrical Wires: MD Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2023
Inclusion And Representation In Nepal’s Federal Parliament By Kåre Vollan Dec 03, 2023
Israel Kills Hamas Commander Behind Deadly Attacks; Rocket Barrage Targets Tel Aviv By Agencies Dec 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Mountains Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75