Melamchi To Resume Water Supply Soon: Minister Yadav

Water supply minister Mahindra Rai Yadav has reached Melamchi to inspect the water supply project. He has reached there to monitor the Melamchi Project's estuary and other areas that have been damaged due to floods.

While crossing the river, Minister Yadav gave instructions to the people of Kathmandu that they should bring water as soon as possible. Despite Minister Yadav's instructions, it is not possible to say for sure when the water will come to Kathmandu as the flood has caused a lot of damage to the estuary and other areas.

Minister Yadav is also sitting there on Saturday to discuss the matter of sending water to Kathmandu. Tank Dhamala of his secretariat said that Minister Yadav has held discussions with people from various agencies and construction businessmen, saying that water should flow to Kathmandu no matter what the situation may be.

He said, 'The minister has decided to bring water from Melamchi to Kathmandu, discussions are being held with everyone, the water will reach Kathmandu soon after building the structures that were damaged due to flood.'

Minister Yadav said that there was some delay in sending the water to Kathmandu due to the delay of the construction businessmen and the flood damaged the project structure. "If the contractor does not work, even if it is through the consumer committee, we are working to send cold water to Kathmandu as soon as possible. Our goal is to deliver water to Kathmandu within a month," he said.

After on-site inspection of Melamchi drinking water spring site Helambu Ambathan and other areas, Minister Yadav said that despite the problems in the spring and other areas due to floods, work has started at a fast pace to send water to Kathmandu. He said, "Despite various problems including floods in the estuary, the work is being done satisfactorily now."

According to Melamchi Water Project Office, due to flood, gate number 7, gate number 9, gate number 19 and gate number 21 of Melamchi have been damaged. Padam Bahadur Kuwan, Senior Divisional Engineer of Melamchi Water Supply Project, said that there is a need to send water to Kathmandu after repairing the damaged structures.

According to Melamchi Water Project Office, due to flood, gate number 7, gate number 9, gate number 19 and gate number 21 of Melamchi have been damaged. Padam Bahadur Kuwan, Senior Divisional Engineer of Melamchi Water Supply Project, said that there is a need to send water to Kathmandu after repairing the damaged structures.