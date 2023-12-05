Six Nepalis Serving In The Russian Army Have Died: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Six Nepalis Serving In The Russian Army Have Died: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dec. 5, 2023, 9:42 a.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 6 Nepalis serving in the Russian army have died. In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry said that it has received information about the death of 6 Nepalis.

In the statement issued by the ministry, it is said, "This ministry has received the information that 6 Nepali citizens died in Russia recently while serving in the Russian army."

According to the ministry, Sandeep Thapalia of Gorkha, Rupak Karki of Banganga 1 Kapilvastu, Dewan Rai of Kaski, Pitam Karki of Putlibazar 5 of Syangja, Rajkumar Roka of Melung 6 Dolakha and Gangaraj Moktan of Ilam 5 died.

The statement also said that the government is taking initiatives to bring back the bodies of those who died while serving in the Russian army as soon as possible.

"The government of Nepal has requested the Russian government to send their bodies to Nepal as soon as possible and to provide relief to the families of the victims," the statement said.

The government has requested the Russian government not to recruit Nepali citizens into the Russian army and if they have been recruited, to immediately return them to Nepal. According to the ministry, diplomatic initiatives are also being taken to return Nepali citizen Vivek Khatri, who joined the Russian army and is currently imprisoned in Ukraine, to Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Thai Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception To Mark Thai National Day
Dec 05, 2023
Citroen Is Impacting The EV Culture In Nepal
Dec 05, 2023
Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition “NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls”
Dec 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madehsh,Koshi, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Dec 05, 2023
USAID And The Government Of Nepal Launch Global Health Security Program
Dec 04, 2023

More on National

Thai Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception To Mark Thai National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 54 minutes ago
Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition “NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
COP28, Day 5: Weekend Recap, Where Negotiations Stand Now By Agencies 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
USAID And The Government Of Nepal Launch Global Health Security Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepal - Australia Joint Advisory Committee On Water Resource Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepal Is Included In The Priority List Of The Climate Finance: PM Prachanda By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Citroen Is Impacting The EV Culture In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2023
Disaster Governance: Theory And Practice In Nepal By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey Dec 05, 2023
Putin To Make Rare Overseas Trips To UAE, Saudi Arabia This Week By Agencies Dec 05, 2023
Israel-led UN Special Session Condemns World Silence On Hamas Using Rape As Weapon Of War By Agencies Dec 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madehsh,Koshi, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2023
ADB To Help Strengthen Climate Resilience In Hindu Kush Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75