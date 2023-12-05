Six Nepalis Serving In The Russian Army Have Died: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 6 Nepalis serving in the Russian army have died. In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry said that it has received information about the death of 6 Nepalis.

In the statement issued by the ministry, it is said, "This ministry has received the information that 6 Nepali citizens died in Russia recently while serving in the Russian army."

According to the ministry, Sandeep Thapalia of Gorkha, Rupak Karki of Banganga 1 Kapilvastu, Dewan Rai of Kaski, Pitam Karki of Putlibazar 5 of Syangja, Rajkumar Roka of Melung 6 Dolakha and Gangaraj Moktan of Ilam 5 died.

The statement also said that the government is taking initiatives to bring back the bodies of those who died while serving in the Russian army as soon as possible.

"The government of Nepal has requested the Russian government to send their bodies to Nepal as soon as possible and to provide relief to the families of the victims," the statement said.

The government has requested the Russian government not to recruit Nepali citizens into the Russian army and if they have been recruited, to immediately return them to Nepal. According to the ministry, diplomatic initiatives are also being taken to return Nepali citizen Vivek Khatri, who joined the Russian army and is currently imprisoned in Ukraine, to Nepal.