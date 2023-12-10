Israeli Attacks On Gaza's Khan Younis May Last 3 To 4 Weeks

Dec. 10, 2023, 5:59 a.m.

The Israeli military has been conducting airstrikes and fierce ground attacks in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis. As civilian suffering continues, there is speculation the current operation may last three to four weeks.

Injured children were seen being brought to Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis. Palestine Red Crescent Society officials say the hospital has been in turmoil as nearby houses and other buildings have come under attack.

Israel Defense Forces are intensifying operations in Khan Younis, which the IDF says is a Hamas stronghold.

An IDF spokesperson said on Friday that two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded during an unsuccessful hostage rescue attempt.

The spokesperson also said the military detained more than 200 people in 48 hours. He said dozens of people, including Hamas commanders, were handed over to intelligence agencies.

But the operation has so far failed to find Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader in Gaza.

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza have been worsening. Many civilians have been forced to flee further south to Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

In order to alleviate the crisis, the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing near the Israel-Egypt border is being considered.

But there are questions about the possibility of increasing humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby revealed on Friday that inspections of trucks carrying relief goods have been underway at the crossing.

Agencies

