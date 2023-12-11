Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In the High Mountains of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are Chances of light rainfall in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Provinces.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati and Gandaki Province tonight.