FM Saud Calls On Qatari PM

Foreign Affairs Minister NP Saud on Monday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha today.

During the meeting, the Qatari Prime Minister informed about efforts being made for the release of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student who is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Likewise, the two sides discussed trade and investment matters, cooperation through the Qatar Fund for Development, exchange of high-level visits and most importantly, the release of Joshi from captivity in Gaza, the Ministry stated.

Currently, Minister Saud is in Qatar to attend the 21st Edition of the Doha Forum, which is concluding today.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Minister Saud also held a meeting with Dr Mohammed bin Abdullahziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar. (RSS)