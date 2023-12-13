Sunkoshi-Marin Tunnel Project Is Making Progress

Sunkoshi-Marin Tunnel Project Is Making Progress

Dec. 13, 2023, 8:01 a.m.

The Construction of a dam of the Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Multi-Purpose Project, a national pride project, has begun in the Sunkosi River.

On Tuesday, former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli inspected the dam site as part of his Sankalp Yatra, a journey from Jhulaghat, Baitadi, to Chiwabhanjyang, Panchathar. On the occasion, Mitra Baral, the head of the project, informed that a 13.3 kilometres long tunnel of the project was being constructed. Additionally, construction of a 30-metre-high and 158-metre-long dam along the Sunkosi River has also begun.

Baral said that 10.5 kilometres of the tunnel, whose construction began in October, last year, has now been dug. The construction of the dam on the Sunkosi River, 900 metres down the confluence of Sunkosi and Tamakosi, has begun, he added.

He said that the Patel-Raman JV signed an agreement in January 2022 for the construction of the dam for Rs. 14.7 billion to complete the construction in four years. “But, due to the increase in the flow of water in the Sunkosi River, the construction of the dam could not be completed within the given deadline,” he added.

Source: The Risingn Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

North Korea Is Grooming Successor Of Kim
Dec 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny In The Katmandu Valley
Dec 13, 2023
European Union And Save The Children To Handover 800 Winter Tents To Earthquake Affected People
Dec 12, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Resumes Flight For Kathmandu-Chongqing-Kathmandu Sector
Dec 12, 2023
FM Saud Calls On Qatari PM
Dec 12, 2023

More on News

Foreign Minister Saud To Talk On The Release Of Bipin Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Minister Saud Leaving For Doha Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
U.S. Launches $24.5 Million Feed The Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Prime Minsiter Prachanda Visited Nepalese Embassy In UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
UN Climate Conference Finalizes Operation Rules On Fund For Vulnerable Countries By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Nimsdai Awarded ISPO Cup In Recognition Of Career And Charity Work At The German Sustainability Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

IDF Has Begun Pumping Seawater Into Hamas Tunnels In Gaza: Report By Agencies Dec 13, 2023
UN General Assembly Calls For Humanitarian Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict By Agencies Dec 13, 2023
North Korea Is Grooming Successor Of Kim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny In The Katmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2023
European Union And Save The Children To Handover 800 Winter Tents To Earthquake Affected People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Resumes Flight For Kathmandu-Chongqing-Kathmandu Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75