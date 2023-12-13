Sunkoshi-Marin Tunnel Project Is Making Progress

The Construction of a dam of the Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Multi-Purpose Project, a national pride project, has begun in the Sunkosi River.

On Tuesday, former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli inspected the dam site as part of his Sankalp Yatra, a journey from Jhulaghat, Baitadi, to Chiwabhanjyang, Panchathar. On the occasion, Mitra Baral, the head of the project, informed that a 13.3 kilometres long tunnel of the project was being constructed. Additionally, construction of a 30-metre-high and 158-metre-long dam along the Sunkosi River has also begun.

Baral said that 10.5 kilometres of the tunnel, whose construction began in October, last year, has now been dug. The construction of the dam on the Sunkosi River, 900 metres down the confluence of Sunkosi and Tamakosi, has begun, he added.

He said that the Patel-Raman JV signed an agreement in January 2022 for the construction of the dam for Rs. 14.7 billion to complete the construction in four years. “But, due to the increase in the flow of water in the Sunkosi River, the construction of the dam could not be completed within the given deadline,” he added.

Source: The Risingn Nepal