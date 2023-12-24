Israeli Troops Kill Dozens Of Hamas Gunmen In North Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces gave details Saturday on its ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, detailing gun battles and strikes on terror operatives as well as arrests.

Hamas, too, reported heavy shelling in several cities in the territory, hours after world powers in a UN Security Council vote demanded more aid be allowed into the Palestinian territory.

During ground operations in the southern part of Gaza City, the IDF said troops of the Yiftah Reserve Brigade carried out an ambush against Hamas, leading to dozens of terror operatives being killed.

he IDF said the troops opened fire in a deceptive manner to cause dozens of gunmen to flee into a building used as a command center. The building was then struck by a fighter jet.

Also in the southern Gaza City area, the IDF said Yiftah Brigade snipers killed several Hamas gunmen who were preparing to attack troops. Other buildings identified by the brigade as being used by Hamas in the area were struck by aircraft, the IDF added.

In an unspecified area of Gaza City, the IDF said troops of the 14th Reserve Armored Brigade identified a group of Hamas gunmen and called in an airstrike. In the Shati camp area of Gaza City, it said the 14th Brigade identified a further three Hamas gunmen who had opened fire at them. The brigade called in an airstrike to kill the three operatives.

The incidents in Gaza City indicate that while the IDF has operational control over the area, it is still battling smaller Hamas cells.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, the army said the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade found a cache of weapons in a children’s daycare center, including mortars, RPGs and other explosives.

Source: The Times of Israel