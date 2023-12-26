Israel Says It Has Destroyed Main Hamas Command In Gaza Tunnel

The Israeli military says it has discovered and destroyed a tunnel network it believes Hamas uses as its main command post in northern Gaza.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced on Sunday the discovery of a tunnel network, dozens of meters deep, in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

He said equipment used for weapons production and emergency shelters for Hamas leaders were found inside. He added that the tunnel connects to the home of a Hamas commander in northern Gaza, who is believed to have ordered the October 7 surprise attack on Israel.

Hagari also said the bodies of five Israeli hostages were recovered from the tunnel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military released a video purportedly showing one of its fighter jets bombarding a building in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where it believes Hamas leaders are hiding.

The Sunday-edition of the Wall Street Journal reports that Israeli military officials say they have been surprised by the extent of Hamas's vast military network in southern Gaza.

The report says Israeli forces are finding more tunnels and weapons than they expected. A senior Israeli military officer in Khan Younis said it could take months before Israeli forces have control over the city in the same way they now control northern Gaza.