Israel Hits Over 100 Targets In Airstrikes

Dec. 27, 2023, 8:09 a.m.

Israeli forces are stepping up their offensive in the Gaza Strip, striking more than 100 targets related to the Islamic group Hamas overnight.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday the targets included tunnel shafts, military sites and other infrastructure used by the group.

Israelis are intensifying their offensive in Khan Younis, where they presume Hamas leaders are hiding.

The military said more than 10 Hamas operatives were killed in an airstrike, and that it also hit a Hamas cell headed to a building used to store weapons.

In response, Hamas is using guerilla tactics to carry out do-or-die resistance. In Jabalia in northern Gaza, a Hamas fighter reportedly approached an Israeli tank while hiding behind a building and tried to place an explosive device near the vehicle.

Health authorities in Gaza said on Monday that 250 people died during the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 20,674.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Hamas in an opinion piece in the Monday edition of the Wall Street Journal. He wrote, "Unjustly blaming Israel for these casualties will only encourage Hamas and other terror organizations around the world to use human shields."

He went on to say, "To render this cruel and cynical strategy ineffective, the international community must place the blame for these casualties squarely on Hamas.

Agencies

