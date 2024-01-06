Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountains of Bagmati, Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountains of Bagmati, Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Jan. 6, 2024, 8:39 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IPPAN Welcomes Nepal-India Power Exchange Agreement As A Milestone
Jan 06, 2024
Restore Melamchi Water Supplies: Consumer Group
Jan 06, 2024
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishanker Completed Nepal Visit
Jan 05, 2024
Nepal, India Inks Four Agreements Including Nepal-India Electricity Trade
Jan 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Jan 05, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi , Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Bagmati Province, Koshi Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

IPPAN Welcomes Nepal-India Power Exchange Agreement As A Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2024
Restore Melamchi Water Supplies: Consumer Group By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2024
Israeli Army Hits Over 100 Hamas Targets As Battles Rage In Gaza; Rocket Hits Sderot Building By Agencies Jan 06, 2024
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishanker Completed Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2024
The Knockout Punch : Pokhara Crash Investigation Report By Hemant Arjyal Jan 05, 2024
Nepal, India Inks Four Agreements Including Nepal-India Electricity Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75