Blinken Seeks Quick End To Israel-Hamas Fighting

Jan. 10, 2024, 8:14 a.m.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he wants to see the war between Israel and Hamas end "as soon as possible." He traveled to Tel Aviv to explore a "way forward."

Blinken had already spoken with Arab leaders during a tour of the Middle East. On Tuesday, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and shared some of their ideas about how to make peace.

After the meeting, Blinken held a press conference. He said, "I told the prime minister, 'Every partner that I met on this trip said that they're ready to support a lasting solution that ends the long-running cycle of violence and ensures Israel's security.'"

Blinken said US officials want to avoid any escalation with Hamas, as well as with militants from Hezbollah along Israel's border with Lebanon. He said a diplomatic path is the best way to achieve security.

He acknowledged that Israeli leaders want to "dismantle" the threat from Hamas but said they need to do that without harming civilians.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claims his forces have already changed tactics in northern Gaza. However, he said that the offensive in the south will "intensify." He added that they will keep fighting until Hamas leaders are found and hostages are brought home.

