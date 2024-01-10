Nepalese Ambassador To Switzerland Subedi Presented His Credential

Ram Prasad Subedi presented the Letters of Credence to Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nepal to the Swiss Confederation amidst a special ceremony organized at the Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland. Upon arrival at the Palace, the Ambassador was accorded Guard of Honour.

Ambassador Subedi was granted an audience by the President Amherd where he conveyed greetings and best wishes from the Rt. Hon. President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel and the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to the Swiss President’s personal health and happiness as well as for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Switzerland.

While underscoring the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and Switzerland, Ambassador Subedi expressed his commitment to work towards further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding the areas of cooperation. He further elaborated about the opportunities to work together in the areas of trade, tourism and investment. He also acknowledged the Swiss support through Swiss Development Cooperation in Nepal, including in the peace process.

President Amherd while echoing the similar sentiments stated that Nepal and Switzerland enjoy longstanding friendly relations and reaffirmed the strong bonds of goodwill and friendship between the two peoples, and assured the Ambassador of full cooperation in the discharge of his duties.

The Credentials Ceremony was attended by Senior Officials of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs as well as spouse Mrs. Jyoti RijalSubedi, Deputy Chief of Mission Mr. Paras Pandit and First Secretary Mr. Amar Rai.

Later in the evening, Ambassador Ram Prasad Subedi called on Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary of Swiss Confederation at the Federal Palace in Bern. They discussed about exploring the opportunities for working together for the meeting of high-level political leaders, holding regular meetings of bilateral consultation mechanism, promoting economic cooperation and cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.