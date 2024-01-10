Nepalese Ambassador To Switzerland Subedi Presented His Credential

Nepalese Ambassador To Switzerland Subedi Presented His Credential

Jan. 10, 2024, 9:37 a.m.

Ram Prasad Subedi presented the Letters of Credence to Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nepal to the Swiss Confederation amidst a special ceremony organized at the Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland. Upon arrival at the Palace, the Ambassador was accorded Guard of Honour.

Ambassador Subedi was granted an audience by the President Amherd where he conveyed greetings and best wishes from the Rt. Hon. President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel and the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to the Swiss President’s personal health and happiness as well as for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Switzerland.

While underscoring the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and Switzerland, Ambassador Subedi expressed his commitment to work towards further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding the areas of cooperation. He further elaborated about the opportunities to work together in the areas of trade, tourism and investment. He also acknowledged the Swiss support through Swiss Development Cooperation in Nepal, including in the peace process.

President Amherd while echoing the similar sentiments stated that Nepal and Switzerland enjoy longstanding friendly relations and reaffirmed the strong bonds of goodwill and friendship between the two peoples, and assured the Ambassador of full cooperation in the discharge of his duties.

The Credentials Ceremony was attended by Senior Officials of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs as well as spouse Mrs. Jyoti RijalSubedi, Deputy Chief of Mission Mr. Paras Pandit and First Secretary Mr. Amar Rai.

Later in the evening, Ambassador Ram Prasad Subedi called on Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary of Swiss Confederation at the Federal Palace in Bern. They discussed about exploring the opportunities for working together for the meeting of high-level political leaders, holding regular meetings of bilateral consultation mechanism, promoting economic cooperation and cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Jan 10, 2024
Himalaya Airlines Becomes The First Registered IOSA Operator In Nepal
Jan 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of The Country, Fair In The Rest
Jan 09, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges Indian Investors to Invest in Nepal's Booming Hydel And Tourism Sectors
Jan 08, 2024
Melamchi Water Will Be Supplied In A Week In Kathmandu
Jan 08, 2024

More on National

Melamchi Water Will Be Supplied In A Week In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal And India Have Agreed To Increase The Capacity Of The Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Former President Yadav Released Book On BP Bad (BP’s Ideology) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Restore Melamchi Water Supplies: Consumer Group By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishanker Completed Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
President Paudel Calls For Collaboration And Cooperation In Nepal, India Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Neal Imported More From Tatopani Customs By Agencies Jan 10, 2024
Blinken Seeks Quick End To Israel-Hamas Fighting By Agencies Jan 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 10, 2024
Remembering an Inspiring Karma Yogi By Dipak Gyawali Jan 09, 2024
Himalaya Airlines Becomes The First Registered IOSA Operator In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2024
Operationalization Of Nepal’s National Adaptation Plan: Institutionalizing A Monitoring, Review, And Reporting System Is Crucial By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jan 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75