PM Prachanda Attended Reception Hosted To Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Jan. 17, 2024, 9:26 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ attended the inauguration ceremony of the first Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Kathmandu organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on 14 January 2024.

chinese new year.jpg

On the occasion, Prime Minister extended his good wishes of bliss, good health and further prosperity to the leadership and the friendly people of China.

In his address,. Prime Minister also reiterated Nepal’s unequivocal commitment to One China Principle.

Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the close and cordial relations subsisting between the two countries. He highlighted that the two countries understand each other’s aspirations and sensitivities and extend support to each other in times of need in the spirit of true friendship.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

