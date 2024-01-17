Qatar Announces Deal To Send Medications To Hostages Held By Hamas

Qatar announced Tuesday that it successfully mediated an agreement between Israel and Hamas to deliver medication to the hostages in Gaza.

The medications will leave Doha Wednesday aboard two Qatari military aircraft en route to the coastal city of el-Arish in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The consignment will then be transferred into the Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, noting that France played a role in the mediation of the deal.

Alster/Flash90)

Qatar announced Tuesday that it successfully mediated an agreement between Israel and Hamas to deliver medication to the hostages in Gaza.

The medications will leave Doha Wednesday aboard two Qatari military aircraft en route to the coastal city of el-Arish in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The consignment will then be transferred into the Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, noting that France played a role in the mediation of the deal.

The Qatari statement said Doha’s mediation between Israel and Hamas will continue “within the framework of Qatari efforts to bring about an end to the war in Gaza.”

The Qatari statement said Doha’s mediation between Israel and Hamas will continue “within the framework of Qatari efforts to bring about an end to the war in Gaza.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later confirmed the deal and said the premier “conveys his appreciation to all those who helped during the process.” The statement from the Prime Minister’s Office added that Israel will see to it that the medications reach their destination.

There was no immediate reaction from Hamas. Over the weekend, a senior figure in the Gaza-ruling terror group acknowledged medications from Qatar would reach the Strip and “some medicine will be used to treat Israeli prisoners.”

Earlier Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office revealed Paris’s role in the deal, saying that he had ordered his country’s foreign ministry to draw up a list of medicine for 45 hostages, make the purchase and send it to Qatar.

The medicine arrived in Doha on Saturday, according to France, which said it has been working together with Qatar since late October after being approached by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Israel is overseeing the security aspects of the operation, a French official told The Times of Israel, adding that the International Committee of the Red Cross is involved as well.

Source: The Times of Israel