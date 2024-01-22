Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Karnali And Sudurpaschim

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

