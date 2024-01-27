UN Staff Suspected Of Ties To October 7 Hamas Attacks

Israel has accused staff members at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency of being involved in the attacks by Hamas militants on October 7. The head of UNRWA announced on Friday that the agency has launched an investigation.

Philippe Lazzarini said he immediately terminated the contracts of the accused workers and will "establish the truth without delay."

The spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN chief is "horrified by this news." He added that any employee who is involved in acts of terror will be "held accountable," including through criminal prosecution.

UNRWA, which provides aid to Palestinian refugees, gets a majority of its funding from the US. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the government will suspend that aid.

The US State Department said 12 UNRWA employees may have been involved. The UN has not provided a number, and no further details about the allegations have been released.

Almost all UNRWA employees are Palestinians. More than 100 of them have been killed in the fighting that erupted following the October 7 attacks.

Millions of people in Gaza depend on the agency for food, medicine, shelter and other support.