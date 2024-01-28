US, China Leaders' Phone Call Expected In Coming Months

Jan. 28, 2024, 8:48 a.m.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan And China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi have agreed to pursue additional high-level diplomacy and consultations including a telephone call between their two leaders.

A US senior official said the call is expected to take place in spring, or at some point in the coming months.

The White House said the two sides held talks in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday and Saturday. Their meeting was the first since Taiwan's presidential election earlier this month.

The official told reporters that the talks lasted for more than 12 hours and added that the US expects a telephone call between US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping in spring or at some point in the coming months.

The White House said the two sides also discussed the possibility of holding a US-China dialogue on artificial intelligence in the spring.

Sullivan and Wang exchanged views on the situation surrounding Taiwan. Sullivan reportedly emphasized the US commitment to the One-China policy. He also reiterated US hopes for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

China's Foreign Ministry said Wang told Sullivan that the biggest challenge to China-US relations is the issue of "Taiwan independence." Wang called on the US to support "the peaceful unification of China."

Agencies

