Survivors Of Japan's Noto Quake Still Living In Shelters 4 Weeks Later

It has been four weeks since a deadly earthquake struck central Japan's Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day. The death toll has reached 236, and over 14,000 are still living in evacuation shelters.

More than 43,000 homes were damaged in and around the Noto area by the magnitude 7.6 earthquake.

The main street in Ishikawa Prefecture's Suzu City was devastated. A resident said, "There were many shops along the road. It's completely destroyed."

The tremors also triggered widespread liquefaction. Experts inspected the area on Sunday but said they still do not know the full extent of the damage.

Many are working to rebuild. A local high school's baseball team pitched in Sunday to help clean up the dirt.

The team's captain said, "I'm here because I want my neighbors to get their normal lives back soon."

Authorities in Ishikawa say about 14,500 people are still evacuated.

With no return home in sight, officials are trying to make shelter life a little easier.

A survivor initially evacuated to an elementary school with her dog. However, people were concerned about barking. She was later able to move to a new facility where evacuees can stay alongside their animals.

The woman said, "The shelter is only for people with pets, so we won't cause trouble for others. You don't have to worry about allergies or smells. I'm really glad that I was able to evacuate with my dog."

Reports show that 90 people are living in their cars. Many homes still do not have running water.

Local officials are working to move survivors to hotels in areas unaffected by the quake.

Officials say temporary housing will be built as early as next week for those who need to evacuate long-term.