US, China Form Group To Combat Fentanyl Trafficking

US, China Form Group To Combat Fentanyl Trafficking

Jan. 31, 2024, 7:58 a.m.

The US and China have formed a working group to cooperate on stopping the flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. The move comes against a backdrop of the two superpowers weathering disputes on trade, security and human rights.

Officials from both countries met in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

US Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal spoke with her Chinese counterpart. She said, "President Biden sent such a significant delegation to underscore the importance of this issue to the American people."

Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said, "We hope both sides will continue to work together in various fields based on solid counternarcotic cooperation, while accommodating each other's concerns."

Fentanyl overdoses have become a leading cause of death among young people in the US. The drug is thought to be responsible for about 100,000 deaths per year.

Biden has called the crisis an "American tragedy." He and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed last year to try to stop production and export of the drug.

US officials believe China is the primary source of the chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl. Drug cartels in Mexico use those substances to make the final product, and officials are also putting pressure on the Mexican government to stop the flow.

Agencies

Israeli Defense Force Says It Killed 3 Terrorists Planning Oct. 7-like Attack Hiding In Jenin Hospital
Jan 31, 2024
Shree Airlines Resume Nepal-Kailash Manasarovar direct flight
Jan 30, 2024
Hamas Fires Rockets At Central Israeld
Jan 30, 2024
Russian Election Commission Registers Putin As Presidential Candidate
Jan 30, 2024
Japan Joins Growing Group Of Nations Freezing UNRWA Funds Over Oct. 7 Participation
Jan 29, 2024

More on International

Israeli Defense Force Says It Killed 3 Terrorists Planning Oct. 7-like Attack Hiding In Jenin Hospital By Agencies 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
Hamas Fires Rockets At Central Israeld By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Russian Election Commission Registers Putin As Presidential Candidate By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Japan Joins Growing Group Of Nations Freezing UNRWA Funds Over Oct. 7 Participation By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Survivors Of Japan's Noto Quake Still Living In Shelters 4 Weeks Later By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
US, China Leaders' Phone Call Expected In Coming Months By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Ranijamara-Kularia Irrigation Project Started Generation of 4.7 MW Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2024
The 16th Plan Is pivotal In steering Nepal Towards A Prosperous Future By Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Jan 31, 2024
Nepalese Lawyer Appointed As Member Of Executive Committee Of LAWASIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2024
Ambassador Bhandari Paid Courtesy Call On The Bangladesh Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2024
Foreign Minister Saud Launch the Program to Commemorate 50 Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Republic Of Korea By Keshab Poudel Jan 30, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75