Nepal And India Disscused Ways To Strengthen Historical And multifaceted Ties

Nepal and Indian sides discussed ways to strengthen the historical and multifaceted ties between India & Nepal with a focus on people to people relationship.
According to Indiain Nepal X page, MP P. P. Chaudhary, Chairman, Standing Committee on External Affairs and Members of the Committee had productive discussions with visiting delegation of Nepal's International Relations And Tourism Parliamentary Committee led by Raj Kishore Yadav.
VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75