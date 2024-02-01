Nepal And India Disscused Ways To Strengthen Historical And multifaceted Ties

Feb. 1, 2024, 7:25 p.m.

Nepal and Indian sides discussed ways to strengthen the historical and multifaceted ties between India & Nepal with a focus on people to people relationship.

According to Indiain Nepal X page, MP P. P. Chaudhary, Chairman, Standing Committee on External Affairs and Members of the Committee had productive discussions with visiting delegation of Nepal's International Relations And Tourism Parliamentary Committee led by Raj Kishore Yadav.

