Netanyahu Tells UN Envoys UNRWA Is ‘Totally Infiltrated’ By Hamas, Must Be Replaced

Feb. 1, 2024, 8:35 a.m.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has been “totally infiltrated” by the Hamas terror group, after several countries suspended funding after Israeli accused UNRWA staffers of having participated in the October 7 massacre.

“UNRWA is totally infiltrated with Hamas,” Netanyahu told a meeting of UN ambassadors in Jerusalem, adding that “we need to get other UN agencies and other aid agencies replacing UNRWA.”

Netanyahu’s comments came as UNRWA said it was “extremely important” to conduct an independent investigation into Israeli allegations that 12 of its employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas onslaught against Israel.

Following these allegations important donors — among them Britain, Germany, Japan, and the United States — have announced their suspension of aid to UNRWA, which serves as a key lifeline for Palestinians living in Gaza.

“It (UNRWA) has been in the service of Hamas, in its schools and many other things,” Netanyahu said at the meeting, video footage of which was released by the government press office.

"I say this with great regret because we hoped that there would be an objective and constructive body to offer aid. We need such a body today in Gaza, but UNRWA is not that body."

A dossier purportedly disseminated by Israel alleges that 12 employees of the UN agency took part in the deadly onslaught in which terrorists murdered close to 1,200 Israelis and took another 253 captive in Gaza. The allegations claim that one of the 12 men implicated was an UNRWA teacher accused of being armed with an anti-tank missile, while another teacher had been accused of filming a hostage being taken captive on October 7.

Another of the staffers, also an elementary school teacher, allegedly served as a Hamas commander and participated in the massacre in Kibbutz Be’eri, while a man employed by UNRWA as a social worker was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of an IDF soldier’s body on that day.

