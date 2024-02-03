US Retaliatory Strikes To ‘Continue At Times, Places Of Our Choosing: President Biden

The US does not seek conflict in the Mideast or anywhere, says president .

Feb. 3, 2024, 9:08 a.m.

Over 85 targets hit in Iraq, Syria linked to Iran as Washington responds to attack that killed 3 soldiers

American strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday took place over 30 minutes and were apparently successful, the White House says.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby tells journalists that aircraft including B-1 bombers launched from the United States took part, carrying more than 125 precision-guided munitions.

He says “there will be additional responses that we will take.”

The strikes were in response to last week’s deadly drone strike against US troops in Jordan, killing three US soldiers, in an attack blamed on an Iran-backed terror group in Iraq.

“We are not looking for a war with Iran,” Kirby says, adding that there has been “no communications” with Iran since the attack last weekend.

