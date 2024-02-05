Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely In Hilly Areas of Bagmati,Lumbinini, Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Provinces

Feb. 5, 2024, 8:31 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas . Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

