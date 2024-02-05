Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely In Hilly Areas of Bagmati,Lumbinini, Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas . Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .