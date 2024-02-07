Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hilly Areas In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, Partly cloudy in Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali province tonight.