Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon

Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon

Feb. 10, 2024, 11:10 a.m.

Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud extended ward greetings and warm wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

NP Saud.jpg

“I extend the warmest greetings to everyone celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. As per Chinese tradition, this is the Year of the Dragon, which embodies strength, wisdom and good luck. On this important occasion, I convey my best wishes for continued progress and prosperity of the Chinese people and further strengthening of Nepal-China friendship!” writes Foreign Minister Saud in his X.

Similarly, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal Chen Song extended his greetings on the occasion of Chinese New Year. “On the auspicious occasion of Chinese New Year, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, I would like to extend my best Dragon Year wishes. May China and Nepal enjoy peace, harmony and prosperity! May the two peoples live in happiness and all the wishes,” writes the ambassador on his X wall.

Chinese new year.jpg

“The Chinese New Year Lantern Show lights up Kathmandu. Thanks for Hon. Minister Sudan Kirati's attendance at the opening ceremony of the Lantern Show tonight. The Chinese New Year Lantern Show will be held at Ratna Park from February 8th to 21st, a new Internet Celebrity Destination in KTM, welcome everyone's visit and check in!”

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Gopal Kirati attended the program as a chief guest which was held in Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And Australia Signed TIFA Agreement
Feb 10, 2024
Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions
Feb 10, 2024
Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively
Feb 09, 2024
Foreign Minister Saud Held Biletral Meeting With Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong
Feb 09, 2024
LDC GRADUATION: Trade To Collapse
Feb 09, 2024

More on National

Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Foreign Minister Saud Held Biletral Meeting With Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Judo Uniforms To Nepal Judo Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Ambassador Subedi Met Elisabeth von Capeller, Special Representative oO Transitional Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal And US Joint Military Training Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal’s Parliamentary Delegation Met Chief Minister Of Utter Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal And Australia Signed TIFA Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Sonam Lhosar Being Observed Today By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Israeli PM Says IDF Must Operate In Rafah, But Will Let Civilians Evacuate First By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Russian Tourists Head For North Korea In Another Sign Of Closer Ties By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
LDC GRADUATION: Trade To Collapse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75