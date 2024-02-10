Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon

Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud extended ward greetings and warm wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

“I extend the warmest greetings to everyone celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. As per Chinese tradition, this is the Year of the Dragon, which embodies strength, wisdom and good luck. On this important occasion, I convey my best wishes for continued progress and prosperity of the Chinese people and further strengthening of Nepal-China friendship!” writes Foreign Minister Saud in his X.

Similarly, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal Chen Song extended his greetings on the occasion of Chinese New Year. “On the auspicious occasion of Chinese New Year, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, I would like to extend my best Dragon Year wishes. May China and Nepal enjoy peace, harmony and prosperity! May the two peoples live in happiness and all the wishes,” writes the ambassador on his X wall.

“The Chinese New Year Lantern Show lights up Kathmandu. Thanks for Hon. Minister Sudan Kirati's attendance at the opening ceremony of the Lantern Show tonight. The Chinese New Year Lantern Show will be held at Ratna Park from February 8th to 21st, a new Internet Celebrity Destination in KTM, welcome everyone's visit and check in!”

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Gopal Kirati attended the program as a chief guest which was held in Kathmandu.