Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.