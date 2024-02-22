US Defense Assistant Secretary Inaugurated Solar Project In Panchkhal

US Defense Assistant Secretary Inaugurated Solar Project In Panchkhal

Feb. 22, 2024, 8:53 a.m.

United States Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) Rachel Schiller inaugurated the solar project at Birendra Peace Work Training Center, Panchkhal.

On that occasion Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) Rachel Schiller Expressing his belief that this project will remain as a good example of cooperation between Birendra Peacekeeping Training Center and Global Peace Operation Initiative (GPOI) in the field of peacekeeping capacity building, he expressed his happiness that he was able to support the soldiers of different countries participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations through the Nepalese Army. did

During the program, Deputy Head of the War Works Department Mr. Premadhwaj Adhikari expressed his gratitude for the support received from the GPO for the construction of the Solar Project.

The Solar Project, built with the support of the United States Government GPO, has a capacity of 185 KVA.

The electrical energy required for all the structures in the training center will flow through Solar. The Solar Project connected as an alternative energy source will be important in the physical upgradation of the training center as well as helping to develop the center as an international level Center of Excellence in Peacekeeping.

DAS Shiller is in Nepal since February 8th in connection with the Peacekeeping Peacekeeping Exercise, which is being conducted at the Birendra Peacekeeping Training Center in collaboration with the Nepali Army and the United States Army with the support of the GPO.

Rathibrind, His Excellency the American Ambassador to Nepal, representatives of GPO, media persons and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.

