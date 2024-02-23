Russian Media Show Putin Aboard Strategic Bomber In Flight

Russian Media Show Putin Aboard Strategic Bomber In Flight

Feb. 23, 2024, 7:33 a.m.

Russian state-run media have broadcast a video showing President Vladimir Putin aboard a nuclear-capable strategic bomber, in an apparent effort to showcase the country's military might.

The footage shows Putin boarding a Tu-160M in the central Russian republic of Tatarstan on Thursday. It shows him clutching the control stick while the plane is in flight.

Experts say the aircraft is being used to launch missile attacks on Ukraine. Putin made his flight two days before the second anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion.

Russian media also reported on an interview with former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chair of the security council.

Medvedev said Russian forces will have to march again on Kyiv, as the Ukrainian capital poses an international threat to Russia's existence.

He also said Ukraine has a choice between endless war and life in a common state with Russia.

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency quoted six sources on Wednesday as saying Iran had supplied Russia with numerous surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

It cited three Iranian sources as saying many of the missiles are of a type that can hit targets up to 700 kilometers away.

Reuters said one source revealed that the shipments started early last month. It cited an Iranian military official as saying there would be more shipments in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a comment on social media referring to the city of Avdiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk. Russian forces took control of the strategically important city earlier this month.

Zelenskyy stressed his intention to reinforce defenses near the city to prevent further Russian advances. He said his people had made a detailed examination of the situation in Avdiivka and to the south.

Zelenskyy disputed Moscow's claim that Russia had regained control of the village of Krynky on the east side of the Dnipro River in the southern region of Kherson. He said Ukrainian marines were holding a bridgehead there.

Agencies

Japan, South Korea FMs Agree To Work Together To Deal With North Korea
Feb 22, 2024
Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah In Gaza Strip Continue
Feb 22, 2024
Nepal Army Hosts Multinational Exercise- 'Shanti Prayas IV'
Feb 21, 2024
US Vetoes Latest Gaza Ceasefire Resolution At UN
Feb 21, 2024
Nepali Congress Mahasamiti Meeting: Closed Session From Today
Feb 20, 2024

More on International

Japan, South Korea FMs Agree To Work Together To Deal With North Korea By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
US Vetoes Latest Gaza Ceasefire Resolution At UN By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Biden Slams Trump For Making 'Shameful' Comment About NATO By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Israeli Forces Rescue 2 Hostages From Rafah, 67 People Die In Airstrikes By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Pakistan General Elections: Split Mandate Sparks Economic Stability Concerns By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Deadly Kharkiv Drone Attack By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Sign Electricity Trade Deal Soon: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2024
Nepal’s Export Declined In Seven Months Of FY 2023/24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Gamdaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2024
NIMB Opens New Branches At Swayambhu And Balaju In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024
EU Announces Year-long Celebration To Mark 50 Years Of EU-Nepal Diplomatic Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024
1,063 MW Upper Arun: Supervision Consultant Selected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75