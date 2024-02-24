Netanyahu Lays Out Plan For Gaza After Fighting Over

Feb. 24, 2024, 7:47 a.m.

A plan laid out by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for the Israeli military to maintain an indefinite freedom to operate in the Gaza Strip.

He presented the first official 'day-after' plan to his cabinet on Thursday.

It says that Israel will maintain security control over the area west of Jordan, which includes Gaza and the West Bank where the Palestinian Authority is located.

It also includes establishing a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the Gaza Strip's border.

The plan talks about an administrative control to be run by local representatives who are not affiliated with groups that are financially supporting terrorists.

But it does not mention the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu is rejecting the idea of establishing a Palestinian state, which is supported by the United States and others.

A spokesperson of the Palestinian Authority said that "Gaza will only be part of the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

He said that "if the world wants security and stability in the region, it must end Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and recognize the independent Palestinian state."

Agencies

