G7 Leaders Condemn Russia, Reaffirm Support For Ukraine

The Group of Seven nations have called on Russia to immediately cease its war of aggression against Ukraine and reaffirmed unwavering support for Kyiv.

The G7 leaders met online on Saturday, a day that marked two years since the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the online summit from Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the group this year, released the G7 Leaders' Statement.

In addition to urging Russia to stop its military aggression, it condemns Russia's attacks on civilians and critical civil infrastructure.

The statement called on Moscow to completely and unconditionally withdraw its military forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

The statement also says early recovery measures are important for Ukraine's reconstruction, and that recovery conferences will be held in Berlin this year and Rome in 2025.

The G7 leaders urged the Russian government to clarify the circumstances around the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin. Navalny died earlier this month in a prison where he was serving a sentence after being convicted of fraud and contempt of court.

The G7 leaders also called on Russia to free all unjustly detained prisoners.