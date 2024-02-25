Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Koshi And Gandaki, Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Feb. 25, 2024, 8:25 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country , Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight .

