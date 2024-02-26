Zelenskyy Stresses Need For Continued Military Aid As War Faces Turning Point

Zelenskyy Stresses Need For Continued Military Aid As War Faces Turning Point

Feb. 26, 2024, 8:24 a.m.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for continued military assistance from the West as his country's fight against Russia's invasion enters what he referred to as a crucial third year.

Zelenskyy spoke to Ukrainian and foreign reporters at a two-hour news conference in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday, a day after the second anniversary of the start of the invasion.

He revealed for the first time that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the two years, and expressed frustration with delayed military assistance from Western countries.

The Ukrainian president said, "Now is the most difficult moment for our unity."

He also referred to the stalemate in the US Congress over the country's new military aid to Ukraine. He said that US lawmakers know Ukraine needs support within a month, and that he is sure they will make a positive decision.

Zelenskyy also said Russia will prepare counteroffensive actions at the start of summer or end of May, stressing that the way the war ends will depend on this year. He said that the third year is a turning point.

The president also referred to Moscow's suspected procurement of Iranian and North Korean weapons.

He said that if Russia is taking on those weapons, it means that this year is also a crucial year for them as they also have a big deficit.

Zelenskyy noted that he hopes leaders of Western and emerging countries gather in Switzerland this spring to discuss a peace plan proposed by Kyiv that includes the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

He said that Ukraine will propose a platform on which Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to accept that he lost this war and that it was an error.

Agencies

US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda
Feb 26, 2024
Israel And Mediators Agree On Outline For Hostage Deal, Pending Hamas Okay
Feb 25, 2024
G7 Leaders Condemn Russia, Reaffirm Support For Ukraine
Feb 25, 2024
Eight Nepali Nationals Deported From US
Feb 24, 2024
Netanyahu Lays Out Plan For Gaza After Fighting Over
Feb 24, 2024

More on International

Israel And Mediators Agree On Outline For Hostage Deal, Pending Hamas Okay By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
G7 Leaders Condemn Russia, Reaffirm Support For Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Netanyahu Lays Out Plan For Gaza After Fighting Over By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Russian Media Show Putin Aboard Strategic Bomber In Flight By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Japan, South Korea FMs Agree To Work Together To Deal With North Korea By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
US Vetoes Latest Gaza Ceasefire Resolution At UN By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Prachanda Is The Right Choice For India In Nepal By Ashok K Mehta Feb 26, 2024
Bheri-Babai Diversion To Be Completed By 2084/85 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2024
US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda By Agencies Feb 26, 2024
Revival of Nagari Pracharini Sabha: High Court Upholds Newly Elected Management Committee's Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2024
US Admiral John C. Aquilino Overview of Exercise Shanti Prayas-4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75