China Plans To Launch Around 100 Rockets This Year

Feb. 27, 2024, 8:33 a.m.

China's space program has plans for this year that could set records. Its state-owned contractor is planning to launch around 100 rockets and send a mission to the moon to collect samples.

On Monday, the country's state-run television carried a report about the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's annual plan.

The launch of around 100 rockets would be a record for the country. The purpose of one launch will be to send the Chang'e-6 lunar probe to the far side of the moon during the first half of the year.

The aim is to collect samples from areas near the moon's south pole, where water could exist in ice form.

If the mission is successful, it will be the first time that samples have ever been brought back from the region.

The aerospace contractor also plans to send crewed missions to China's space station. It is trying to speed up its exploration of space.

Competition is heating up among those trying to explore the moon. Last week a US space venture became the first private company to land an unmanned vehicle on the lunar surface.

