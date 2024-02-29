Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Feb. 29, 2024, 7:25 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

G20 Finance Leaders Discuss 'New Globalization'
Feb 29, 2024
NEA Made A Profit Of 15.36 Billion In Six Months
Feb 28, 2024
Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan
Feb 28, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal
Feb 28, 2024
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Yet To Be Reached: Qatar
Feb 28, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Plain Areas And Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 23 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Koshi And Gandaki, Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Gamdaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

G20 Finance Leaders Discuss 'New Globalization' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2024
NEA Made A Profit Of 15.36 Billion In Six Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
JAJARKOT EARTHQUAKE: Waiting For Reconstruction By A Correspondent Feb 28, 2024
Toni Hagen's Photographs Of Western Nepal In The 1950s In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canberra A Program On Investment Promotion In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Yet To Be Reached: Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75