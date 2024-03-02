Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Koshi Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly region of Gandaki Province, Traces to light rain at a few places of Lumbini Province, and at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , at a few places of Lumbini Province and hilly region of Bagmati Province, Traces to light rain at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country . Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country