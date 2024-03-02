Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Koshi Province

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Koshi Province

March 2, 2024, 8:37 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly region of Gandaki Province, Traces to light rain at a few places of Lumbini Province, and at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , at a few places of Lumbini Province and hilly region of Bagmati Province, Traces to light rain at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country . Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Development Partners Pledges To Increase Support To Energy Sector
Mar 02, 2024
Japan Hands Over The New Classroom Building To Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School In Makwanpur District
Mar 01, 2024
World Bank Supports Fiscal And Growth Reforms And Better Provincial And Local Roads In Nepal
Mar 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Mar 01, 2024
BEEN Launched Three Knowledge Resources In Kathmandu
Feb 29, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Plain Areas And Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Koshi And Gandaki, Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Development Partners Pledges To Increase Support To Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2024
Births In Japan And South Korea Hit Record Lows By Agencies Mar 02, 2024
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY, 2024: Women’s Work: time to recognize their critical role in agriculture –and invest in it! By Jong-Jin Kim Mar 01, 2024
Japan Hands Over The New Classroom Building To Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School In Makwanpur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2024
World Bank Supports Fiscal And Growth Reforms And Better Provincial And Local Roads In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2024
Nepal Gives Priority To Its Relations With Neighbors: FM Saud By Agencies Mar 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75