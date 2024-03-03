Russian Attacks On Southern Ukraine Kill 7

A 4-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child were among seven people who died from Russian attacks in the southern Ukraine city of Odesa. Eight others were injured.

The Ukrainian military said that Russia attacked eastern and southern Ukraine with missiles and drones between Friday and Saturday.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that an apartment building in Odesa was hit. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attacks "terror to make people afraid" in a video message on Saturday.

He pleaded with the West for prompt military assistance saying delay in supplying weapons such as air defense systems leads to the loss of lives.

The Ukrainian air force announced that a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was shot down on Friday over the eastern skies of Ukraine.

They said the military downed 13 Russian aircraft in February, including A-50 early warning and control aircraft and fighter jets such as Su-34s.

Zelenskyy praised the achievement and stressed the importance of air defense.

He said control over the skies will save thousands of civilian lives and assist Ukrainian troops on the ground.