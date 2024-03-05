Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini,Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini,Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces

March 5, 2024, 8:13 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Women Critical Partners In Creating Sustainable Prosperity: Canadian Envoy
Mar 05, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens A New Branch In Panipokhari,
Mar 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, karnali And Gandaki Provinces
Mar 04, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Has Requested Prime Minister Prachanda To Fully Operate The Korola Border
Mar 03, 2024
I Will Work To Increase Export To Canada: Envoy Paudyal
Mar 03, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Plain Areas And Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Women Critical Partners In Creating Sustainable Prosperity: Canadian Envoy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2024
Environmental Peace Building In Nepal: Challenges and Opportunities By Keshab Poudel Mar 05, 2024
New Four Party Coalition Agree On Eight Pont Deal, Nepali Congress Is In Opposition By Agencies Mar 05, 2024
China Sets Target Of About 5 Percent For GDP Growth By Agencies Mar 05, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens A New Branch In Panipokhari, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2024
Renewable Energy-Sector Policy Initiatives And UNDP’s Role In The Pacific Region: The Path Ahead By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Mar 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75