Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini,Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.