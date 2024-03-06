Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception On National Day

Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception On National Day

March 6, 2024, 6:57 p.m.

Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav today attended a reception organized on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the independence and national day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Heads and office-bearers of constitutional bodies, chiefs of diplomatic missions in Kathmandu, senior government officials, Bangladeshi citizens who are presently residing in Kathmandu, business community and media attended the reception hosted by Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, the ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal.

Welcoming the guests to the event, the ambassador said, "Today, after five decades of independence, Bangladesh is marching ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina towards transformation into a middle income country."

As he said, Bangladesh is deeply engaged with Nepal at bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms to promote trade, tourism, education sector cooperation, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Recalling about the exchange of presidential visits between the two countries in the past five years, and the signing of four agreements in the areas of trade, tourism, connectivity and cultural cooperation, the ambassador Chaudhary said foreign secretary and commence secretary level talks will be held next month to strengthen the institutional linkages between the two countries.

"We are confident to work together with our Nepalese friends to further strengthen the bilateral relations in the years ahead," he added. (RSS)

Agencies

